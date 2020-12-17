Kids Say the Darndest Things

ABC/Eric McCandless

Tiffany Haddish’s ‘Kids Say the Darnedest Things’ Ranked 173rd Last Season – But CBS Revived It Anyway

by | December 17, 2020 @ 12:51 PM

The network, like all broadcast channels, needs year-round programming, and is banking on the “comedic genius” of Tiffany Haddish

CBS makes the darndest decisions. The broadcast network just brought back “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” reviving the Tiffany Haddish-hosted reboot after an unimpressive one-and-done run on ABC.

Studying primetime entertainment (so, no sports, news or specials) programs across both broadcast and cable, ABC’s “Kids Say the Darndest Things” was (tied for) the 173rd highest-rated series with a 0.64 rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen. That 0.64 excludes repeats and includes one week of (mostly) DVR viewing, and counts the 52-week September 2019-September 2020 television season.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

