‘Killing Eve': Villanelle and Eve Try to Embrace Change in Final Season Trailer (Video)

BBC America’s “Killing Eve” is coming to an end, and on Tuesday the network revealed the trailer for its fourth and final season.

Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Eve (Sandra Oh) find themselves seeking to change their lives — Villanelle through therapy — in the new trailer. Is Villanelle developing a conscience while Eve goes in the opposite direction? The trailer sure seems to hint at that.

The final season will see Eve and Villanelle starting out in very different places. Eve is working on a revenge mission, while Villanelle is trying to prove she’s not a monster.

Meanwhile Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) is chasing down The Twelve and the person who ordered the hit on Kenny.

Each of the women are driven by “passion, revenge and obsession, building towards. messy, nuanced and totally glorious season finale,” according to AMC.

Season 4 is written by Laura Neal (“Sex Education,” “Secret Diary of a Call Girl”). Neal is also an executive producer on the series. The show’s other executive producers are Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Laura Neal and Oh.

“Killing Eve” Season 4 premieres Sunday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America and AMC+. Subscribers of the streaming service will be able to view episodes one week in advance of linear viewers after the season premiere, with one exception — the series finale, which will air and stream at the same time.