‘Killing Eve’ Season 3 Premiere Pushed Up 2 Weeks – Watch Trailer Here (Video)

“Killing Eve” is the latest show to see its new season’s premiere date moved around amid production shutdowns and delays for other series due to the coronavirus pandemic. The third season of the Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh-led drama will now premiere two weeks earlier than previously scheduled, AMC Networks announced Friday.

“Killing Eve” Season 3, which was set to launch Sunday, April 26, will now debut Sunday, April 12 at 9/8c on BBC America and AMC. As had been previously announced, all eight episodes of the new season will be simulcast on both cable channels.

For AMC, “Killing Eve” will be filling the hole “The Walking Dead” has left in the network’s schedule, following the announcement that post-production could not be completed on the zombie apocalypse show’s Season 10 finale, so it will now air later this year as a special.

Watch the “Killing Eve” Season 3 trailer — which was released Friday, when AMC Networks broke the new premiere date news — above.

“We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now,” Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks entertainment group and AMC Studios, said in a statement Friday. “This season of ‘Killing Eve’ digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.

According to its official description, “The third season of the award-winning drama continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle (Jodie Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Sandra Oh) is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances…and perhaps a share of their souls.”

Along with Oh and Comer, “Killing Eve” Season 3 stars returning casting members Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney and Owen McDonnell, along with new additions Dame Harriet Walter (Succession), Danny Sapani (“Harlots”), Gemma Whelan (“Game of Thrones”), Camille Cottin (“Call My Agent”), Steve Pemberton (“Inside No. 9”), Raj Bajaj (“A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding”), Turlough Convery (“Ready Player One”), Pedja Bjelac (“Harry Potter”) and Evgenia Dodina (“One Week and a Day”).

Suzanne Heathcote (“Fear the Walking Dead”) acts as the drama’s showrunner for Season 3, executive producing alongside Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin and Oh. Nige Watson is a producer.

“Killing Eve” is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America and is distributed by Endeavor Content. The series is based on the “Codename Villanelle” novellas by Luke Jennings.

“Killing Eve” Season 3 premieres Sunday, April 12 at 9/8c on BBC America and AMC.