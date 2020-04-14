‘Killing Eve’ Ticks Down in Season 3 Return With 1.1 Million Viewers

The Season 3 debut of “Killing Eve” came fairly close to matching last season’s opener with 1.1 million viewers on Sunday. That was a down a hair (9%) from from the 1.2 million its sophomore season started with out of the gate.

As with last season, “Killing Eve’s” Season 3 opener aired across both AMC and BBC America. However, it was up from both the second season’s average and the Season 2 finale last spring in total viewers, adults 25-54 and 18-49.

Among the adults 25-54 age group, “Killing Eve” drew 424,000 viewers, up 33% from the finale, 8% from the average, though it was down 4% from last year’s premiere. For the younger adults 18-49 crowd, Sunday’s episode drew 330,000, up 29% from the finale, 12% from the average and up 1% from last year’s premiere.

“Killing Eve” stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer as, respectively, Eve and Villanelle, an MI6 operative and a psychopath assassin bound by a mutual obsession and one brutal act. The premiere was pushed up by two weeks. and all eight episodes will air across both AMC and BBC America. For AMC, “Killing Eve” will be filling the hole “The Walking Dead” has left in the network’s schedule, following the announcement that post-production could not be completed on the zombie apocalypse show’s Season 10 finale, which will now air later this year as a special.

“Killing Eve” is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America and distributed by Endeavor Content.

