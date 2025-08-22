‘Sex and the City’ Star Kim Cattrall Subtly Weighs in on Fan Disappointment Over ‘And Just Like That’

Kim Cattrall, who is best know for playing Samantha Jones on the hit HBO series “Sex and the City” appeared to agree with a disappointed fan’s review of the show’s spinoff “And Just Like That.”

On Wednesday, a fan praised Cattrall, stating that her character was the foundation of the franchise’s success, alluding that the lack of Samantha in the spinoff is indicative of the show’s poor reception from fans.

“And Just Like that … we all know it was Sam (Kim) who carried the entire franchise,” a fan wrote in the comment section on Cattrall’s birthday post. “You embodied everything that is the essence of a strong powerful and vulnerable woman. We love and respect you.”

In response, Cattrall “liked” the comment.

Cattrall only made a very brief cameo appearance in Season 2 of “And Just Like That,” and she also showed up in the form of a text message in Season 3.

Despite fans’ disdain for the series’ finale, the “And Just Like That” team came to its defense.

The show’s EP Elisa Zuritsky, who worked on the original show as a writer, said the finale perfectly wrapped up Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) storyline.

“I think it’s sort of extra poignant and feels authentic to [Carrie’s] character that she would reach this moment,” Zuritsky explained in an interview with TV Line earlier this week. “She’s gone back, in a real way, to relationship-land. She’s decided that she would rather be on her own than in a not-ideal partnership.”

From Parker’s standpoint, she feels fans are struggling with letting the character go.

“I think it speaks to the fact that no one wants to say goodbye to Carrie Bradshaw,” the actress shared. “We should have been worried if there weren’t a cacophony of responses to the fact that this was the end …. We know better than anyone you can’t please all the people all of the time, but we felt like we had to do right by them, and leave all of those characters in a good place, and then say adieu.”

“And Just Like That” premiered on HBO Max on Dec. 9, 2021 and ran for three seasons.



