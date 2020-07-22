Kim Kardashian Asks Media, Public for ‘Compassion’ as Kanye West Lives With Bipolar Disorder
“Living with bipolar does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas,” Kardashian says
Kim Kardashian is asking the media and the public for “compassion and empathy” for Kanye West as he lives with his bipolar disorder in a public spotlight.
Kardashian said that though she has never commented about how West’s bipolar disorder has impacted their home life out of respect for West’s privacy and the privacy of their children, she said in a statement to her Instagram Story Wednesday that it is important for her to address it because of the “stigma and misconceptions” about mental health.
“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to individuals who are living with it in times when they need it most,” Kardashian wrote. “I kindly ask that the media give us compassion and empathy that is needed so we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well-being and your understanding.”
Kardashian’s statement comes after West’s recent comments and actions have led fans and pundits concerned about his mental state to ask questions. West announced on July 4 that he would be running for president, and despite conflicting reports that he had already dropped out, West will appear on the presidential ballot in Oklahoma. He even gave a campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina, that made headlines for his wide-ranging comments.
Kanye at one point in his rally broke down into tears as he discussed abortion and said that famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.”
Kardashian said that while she understands that West is subject to criticism as a public figure, she defended his genius and explained that the pain he feels from his bipolar disorder is compounded by him losing his mother and from being a Black man and artist.
“Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions,” Kardashian said. “Living with bipolar does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unattainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius, and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”
West has also in recent days teased that a new album, “DONDA,” will also be on the way as early as this week.
See Kardashian’s full statement (via Yashar Ali) below:
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit nami.org.
