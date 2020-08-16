Kim Kardashian Calls for Release of Convicted Killer Rapper Corey ‘C-Murder’ Miller
Kardashian says his 2002 case should be retried
Jeremy Fuster | August 16, 2020 @ 6:17 PM
Last Updated: August 16, 2020 @ 6:18 PM
Oxygen
Kim Kardashian West is calling for the release of convicted rapper Corey “C-Murder” Miller, who is serving a life sentence in the Louisiana State Penitentiary in connection with the beating and fatal shooting of 16-year-old fan, Steve Thomas.
“On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder,” Kardashian tweeted. “The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him [sic] to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted.”
“Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict,” she continued. “True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller he [sic] returned home to his kids. My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy.”
Miller is the brother of rapper Master P, who has been pushing for his release alongside Miller’s ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Monica. She spoke out in support of Miller in an Instagram post this past week, which brought the case to Kardashian’s attention.
“You are not alone.. The fight is about to change because you will not fight alone!” Monica wrote. “Your daughter and Tru family deserve to have you with them!”
Kardashian West has spoken out on prison reform and wrongful convictions over the past several years, bringing mass attention to specific cases in which convicted inmates are serving life sentences based on evidence that has come under deeper scrutiny. Her work has included a visit to the White House, where she convinced President Trump to commute the sentences of multiple inmates. Among them was Alice Marie Johnson, a 64-year-old woman who served 19 years in prison on a nonviolent drug charge.
Rikers Island to Close: 7 Movies and TV Shows Depicting Notorious NY Prison (Photos)
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has vowed to close Rikers Island, but the prison, a target for critics of mass incarceration, continues to loom large in popular culture. Here are some examples of how the iconic jail complex has been portrayed in film and television through the years.
Getty Images
"The Night Of" (2016) The HBO crime drama starring Riz Ahmed was partially set in the New York jail. Ahmed's character, Nasir "Naz" Khan is a Pakistani American who gets arrested for a murder he's pretty sure he didn't commit and is sent to Rikers as a result. Over the course of the eight-episode series, the prison, and the criminal justice system at large, turn the innocent college student into a hardened criminal.
HBO
"Daredevil" In Season 2 of Netflix's first Marvel series, Vincent D'Onofrio's character Wilson Fisk is sent to the fictional Ryker's Island prison, a thinly veiled reference to the real-life jail from the Marvel Comics universe. Later in the season, he's joined by Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, a.k.a. "The Punisher."
Netflix
"Mozart in the Jungle" In a much-buzzed about Season 3 episode of Amazon's Golden Globe-winning "Mozart in the Jungle," the New York Symphony traveled to Rikers to perform Olivier Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time" for the inmates. Filmed at the actual prison with real musicians performing live, the moment was a pet project for series co-creator and executive producer Roman Coppola.
Amazon
"TIME: The Kalief Browder Story" Executive produced by Jay Z, Spike's six-part docuseries told the story of Kalief Browder, the 16-year-old Bronx high school student who spent three years in Rikers -- much of it in solitary confinement -- without ever having been convicted of a crime. Two years after his release in 2013, Browder committed suicide, leading Barack Obama to sign an executive order banning solitary confinement for juveniles.
Spike
"Law & Order" Being set in New York City, Dick Wolf's long-running "Law & Order" franchise often sends its criminals to Rikers Island for their various crimes. Though it is more often referenced than seen, Rikers Island is occasionally depicted when detectives and lawyers visit the prison to question inmates.
NBC
"Lock-Up: The Prisoners of Rikers Island" Nina Rosenblum and Jon Alpert's 1994 HBO documentary "Lock-Up," is a tour of the facility's various complexes, featuring Rikers Island inmates describing their crimes, their lives, and their experience living in one of the most infamous prisons in the country.
HBO
"Rikers" A documentary from filmmaker and journalist Bill Moyers, "Rikers" uses direct-to-camera interviews with inmates to depict life in on Rikers Island. Following its premiere at the DOC NYC film festival in 2016, the film will premiere on PBS in May.
PBS
1 of 8
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio vows to replace Rikers Island with smaller prisons
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has vowed to close Rikers Island, but the prison, a target for critics of mass incarceration, continues to loom large in popular culture. Here are some examples of how the iconic jail complex has been portrayed in film and television through the years.