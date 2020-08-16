Go Pro Today

Kim Kardashian Calls for Release of Convicted Killer Rapper Corey ‘C-Murder’ Miller

Kardashian says his 2002 case should be retried

| August 16, 2020 @ 6:17 PM Last Updated: August 16, 2020 @ 6:18 PM
Kim Kardashian West in The Justice Project

Oxygen

Kim Kardashian West is calling for the release of convicted rapper Corey “C-Murder” Miller, who is serving a life sentence in the Louisiana State Penitentiary in connection with the beating and fatal shooting of 16-year-old fan, Steve Thomas.

“On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder,” Kardashian tweeted. “The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him [sic] to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted.”

“Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict,” she continued. “True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller he [sic] returned home to his kids. My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy.”

Also Read: Amy Locane's Prison Sentence for Fatal 2010 DWI Crash Vacated

Miller is the brother of rapper Master P, who has been pushing for his release alongside Miller’s ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Monica. She spoke out in support of Miller in an Instagram post this past week, which brought the case to Kardashian’s attention.

“You are not alone.. The fight is about to change because you will not fight alone!” Monica wrote. “Your daughter and Tru family deserve to have you with them!”

Kardashian West has spoken out on prison reform and wrongful convictions over the past several years, bringing mass attention to specific cases in which convicted inmates are serving life sentences based on evidence that has come under deeper scrutiny. Her work has included a visit to the White House, where she convinced President Trump to commute the sentences of multiple inmates. Among them was Alice Marie Johnson, a 64-year-old woman who served 19 years in prison on a nonviolent drug charge.

Rikers Island to Close: 7 Movies and TV Shows Depicting Notorious NY Prison (Photos)

  • Rikers Island Getty Images
  • The Night of riz ahmed HBO HBO
  • Marvel's Daredevil Netflix
  • Mozart in the Jungle Amazon
  • Kalief Browder Spike
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Season 16 NBC
  • Lock-Up HBO
  • Rikers PBS
1 of 8

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio vows to replace Rikers Island with smaller prisons

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has vowed to close Rikers Island, but the prison, a target for critics of mass incarceration, continues to loom large in popular culture. Here are some examples of how the iconic jail complex has been portrayed in film and television through the years.

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS