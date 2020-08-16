Kim Kardashian West is calling for the release of convicted rapper Corey “C-Murder” Miller, who is serving a life sentence in the Louisiana State Penitentiary in connection with the beating and fatal shooting of 16-year-old fan, Steve Thomas.

“On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder,” Kardashian tweeted. “The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him [sic] to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted.”

“Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict,” she continued. “True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller he [sic] returned home to his kids. My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy.”

Miller is the brother of rapper Master P, who has been pushing for his release alongside Miller’s ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Monica. She spoke out in support of Miller in an Instagram post this past week, which brought the case to Kardashian’s attention.

“You are not alone.. The fight is about to change because you will not fight alone!” Monica wrote. “Your daughter and Tru family deserve to have you with them!”

Kardashian West has spoken out on prison reform and wrongful convictions over the past several years, bringing mass attention to specific cases in which convicted inmates are serving life sentences based on evidence that has come under deeper scrutiny. Her work has included a visit to the White House, where she convinced President Trump to commute the sentences of multiple inmates. Among them was Alice Marie Johnson, a 64-year-old woman who served 19 years in prison on a nonviolent drug charge.