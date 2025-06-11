Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Eva Longoria and More Speak Out Against Trump’s LA ICE Raids: ‘Those Are Not Criminals’

Celebrities are making themselves known as vocal opponents of the ongoing ICE immigration raids as demonstrations continue in Los Angeles.

“There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order,” rapper Doechii said while accepting her BET Award at the show Monday. “Trump is using military forces to stop a protest, and I want y’all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us. What type of government is that people are being swept up and torn from their families?”

She continued: “And I feel it’s my responsibility to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people, for Black people, for Latino people, for trans people, for the people in Gaza. We all deserve to live in hope and not in fear and I hope we stand together, my brothers and my sisters against hate and we protest against it.”

Elsewhere, celebs like Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, John Leguizamo and more also spoke out on social media.

“What’s happening in Los Angeles and across the country is heartbreaking.” Lovato wrote. “Immigrants are a vital part of our community and the fabric of our country. While I feel powerless, I stand with those living in fear and hope that these resources can help in some way. Let’s please continue to show up for one another and support our neighbors.”

Eva Longoria called the raids “inhumane” and “un-American” in a video posted to her Instagram.

“We all can agree, nobody wants criminals in our country, nobody wants rapists, nobody wants drug dealers, nobody wants bad actors in our country- that’s not what’s happening,” Longoria said. “These roundups are happening in birthday parties, in elementary school graduations, Home Depot. Those are not criminals. I hope that everyone has more compassion for this issue and realizes we have industries dependent on immigrant labor.”

Kardashian posted similar thoughts to her Instagram Stories.

“When we’re told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals- great,” she said. “But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what’s right.”

She added: “Growing up in LA, I’ve seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family. No matter where you fall politically, it’s clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants. We can’t turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely. There HAS to be a BETTER way.”

Leguizamo posted a video encouraging the protestors to keep at it as the raids drew on.

“Your protests are beautiful,” the actor said. “Protesting is as American as apple pie. But Trump wants to create a situation. He wants to be able to call on the Insurrection Act. He wants to create martial law so he can take over every government in every city and every state, so don’t give him that,” the actor pleaded to his followers. “Don’t give him what he wants. I mean, he’s trampling on all our democratic values of due process, of listening to courts and the judiciary. Just stay calm, stay peaceful. Don’t let don’t give him what he wants.”

The raids began late last week and sparked protesting over the weekend. President Trump mobilized 2,000 members of the National Guard to quell the gatherings – without consulting Governor Gavin Newsom – and then added an additional 700 marines to the mix on Monday. The protesting reached the point that LA Mayor Karen Bass placed a curfew downtown beginning Tuesday night.