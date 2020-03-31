Kim Kardashian Reveals What Led to Her Real Physical Fight With Kourtney on ‘KUWTK’ (Video)

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian got in a real, physical fight on the Season 18 premiere of their reality series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” And when Jimmy Fallon featured Kim as his virtual guest on Monday’s “Tonight Show: At Home Edition,” he asked her to explain what led to the nasty brawl between the siblings, which marks the first-ever physical altercation on the long-running E! show.

“I feel like it’s been a lot of built-up resentment from Kourtney, or just feeling like she doesn’t really wanna film anymore,” Kardashian said during the interview, which you can view above. “And she’s not the type of person to make a decision and say, ‘OK guys, I’m not gonna film.’ But she would come to work every day with an attitude and kind of take it out on everyone from the crew to us and wouldn’t really make that decision. We would keep on pushing her to find out why she was so unhappy.”

Kardashian added: “I don’t really ever resort to violence like that but she scratched me so hard, which you guys didn’t see… I was bleeding. You didn’t really get to see that detail, but when I looked down at my arm and saw she had really scratched me and felt it all in my back, I just, you know, went over and slapped her back. So it’s not like my proudest moment, but we were going through it and she’s made the decision to take time off now and I think she really needs it. And I think that will be so much better for her.”

Kim says production on Season 18 of “KUWTK” shut down for a week after the sisters’ fight and the siblings are “obviously fine now” — but when their mother, Kris Jenner, saw a clip of their behavior “she cried.”

Speaking of production shutdowns, the Kardashians’ reality series was one of the many, many shows that had to prematurely halt filming due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic — including late-night series, which is why Fallon and his fellow late-night hosts are carrying on by filming themselves from home. Kim says that’s how she and her family plan to wrap up their current season.

“We filmed the entire season except for the last episode and we were in filming,” she said. “So now that we’ve shut down production, it will be all of us in quarantine, filmed separately by ourselves. So we all have our tripods set up and our iPhones and the whole last episode will be what we do in quarantine.”

She added: “I have no idea what everyone else has been doing.”

We can’t wait to find out.