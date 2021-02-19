Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West on Friday after almost seven years of marriage, TMZ and E! News reported.

An individual with direct knowledge of the case told TMZ that Kardashian is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s four children, who range in age from 7 to 20 months. The insider also said the 40-year-old reality TV star and the 43-year-old rapper have a prenuptial agreement and neither party is contesting it.

The couple, dubbed Kimye, went public in 2012 and wed in May 2014. They have four kids: North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 20 months.

Their marriage reportedly became rockier after West announced he was running for president last July 4th and gave a rambling campaign interview where he brought up an abortion discussion he had with Kardashian before their marriage.

Several weeks later, Kardashian asked the media and public for “compassion” as West battled bipolar disorder. West officially ended his presidential campaign in November after spending $10 million on the operation.

Kardashian’s first marriage to music producer Damon Thomas ended in 2004. She married NBA player Kris Humphries in a lavish televised wedding in 2011 but filed for divorce after just 72 days. This was West’s first marriage.

Kardashian, the daughter of the late L.A. attorney Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner, first gained recognition as a friend and stylist of heiress Paris Hilton. But a leaked 2002 sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J led to the long-running series of E! reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” about her entire family.

West, who got his start as a producer at Jay-Z’s Rock-a-Fella Records in the early 2000s, broke out with his 2004 debut album “College Dropout.” He’s sold more than 20 million albums and 140 million singles sold worldwide, and won 21 Grammy Awards. He has also ventured into other fields, launching a series of fashion lines as well as the creative content company Donda (named for his mother, Donda West).