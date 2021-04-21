Kim Kardashian Appointed ‘Duchess of Calabasas’ by ‘Bridgerton’ Star

Kim Kardashian has been Hollywood royalty for some time now. But, as of Tuesday morning, she’s now Bridgerton royalty as well — so says Penelope Featherington herself.

On Tuesday morning, actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Featherington on Netflix’s hit series “Bridgerton,” tweeted at Kardashian, writing “As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings? Because I feel like she should know this.”

As it turns out, Kardashian did not know this, and promptly freaked out. “WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat!” Kardashian tweeted back. “Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!”

Lady W is, of course, shorthand for Lady Whistledown, the “Bridgerton” narrator that was revealed to be Penelope Featherington in the Season 1 finale. By the end of the conversation, Kardashian had more than just an invite to a fitting. She had her own title.

Coughlan was more than happy to invite Kardashian to a fitting, and revealed another connection between the reality TV star and Netflix drama. According to Coughlan, Mr. Pearl — a renowned corsetier in Hollywood — made Kardashian’s corset for the Met Gala and then the very next one he made was Coughlan’s for “Bridgerton.”

After that, Kardashian had just one more request: to be made an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton. Once again, Coughlan was happy to help. “Why of course, Duchess Kardashian of Calabasas!” Coughlan wrote. “Lady Whistledown is happy to declare you the season’s true incomparable.”

Check out their full conversation below.

Omg yesss of course we would love to have you! Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!❤️❤️❤️ — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 20, 2021

Why of course, Duchess Kardashian of Calabasas! Lady Whistledown is happy to declare you the season’s true incomparable 💎 — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 20, 2021