Kim Kardashian broke her silence Sunday night about the recent Balenciaga d campaign that drew accusations of child sexualization, saying in a lengthy statement on Instagram that she is “disgusted and outraged” by the ads and is “currently re-evaluating” her relationship with the brand.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” said Kardashian, who has long been associated with the Spain-based fashion house.

She continued: “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

On Friday, the fashion house filed a $25 million lawsuit against the production companies responsible for the controversial ad campaign that featured children holding teddy bears wearing bondage-themed gear and, in one case, a court document concerning child pornography. The brand seeks redress for “extensive damages” to its reputation caused by the Spring 2023 campaign. After the photos went viral, Balenciaga removed the images and issued an apology on Instagram.

“I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again,” Kardashian wrote.

“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”