Kim Kardashian Calls Taylor Swift a Liar, Says It’s ‘Self-Serving’ to Reignite Kanye West Feud Now

Kim Kardashian ripped Taylor Swift over her decision to “reignite an old exchange” following the recent leak of video footage capturing an infamous call between Swift and Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, during which they discussed the lyrics to his 2016 song “Famous.” Kardashian also apologized for bothering people with this situation at all during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets Monday night, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star says that Swift “has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now.”

“I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying,” she continued.

Kanye’s “Famous” includes the lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous,” with the “that bitch” line in particular upsetting Swift and her fans when the track dropped in 2016.

Not long after the song was released and Swifties were enraged with Kanye, Kardashian shared Snapchat clips of a video featuring a phone call between Swift and West, during which it appears that Swift gives her blessing to the “bitch” lyric.

A 25-minute version of the video in question was leaked on Friday, showing West clearing the lyrics “I feel Taylor might owe me sex” and “I made her famous” with Swift, but failing to let her know the full lyrics would include calling her a “bitch.”

Swift addressed the full video leak in her Instagram stories on Monday, writing: “Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about video footage that was leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years). Swipe up to see what really matters.” Swiping up leads you to links to donate to Feeding America and the World Health Organization.

“To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…’ They clearly spoke so I let you all see that,” Kardashian tweeted Monday night. “Nobody ever denied the word ‘bitch’ was used without her permission.”

“At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she ‘declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.’ The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation,” she continued.

“I never edited the footage (another lie) – I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative,” Kardashian wrote.

“To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary,” she added. “Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him.”

Kardashian ended with this tweet: “This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters.”

Later, Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine, responded to one of Kardashian’s tweets, quoting it and writing: “I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing. P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video?”

Paine’s statement reads: “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that bitch famous.'”

See Kardashian's and Paine's tweets below.

I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing. P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video? ???????????? https://t.co/AtMGUp3t24 pic.twitter.com/EjGDwAdL6O — Tree Paine (@treepaine) March 24, 2020