Go Pro Today

Kim Kardashian Roasted Over Tone-Deaf ‘Humbled and Blessed’ Tweets Bragging About Private Island

“My family still hasn’t met my six month old baby but I’m glad you’re rich!” writes one user

| October 27, 2020 @ 1:29 PM
Kim Kardashian Roasted Over Tone-Deaf 'Humbled and Blessed' Tweetstorm Bragging About Private Island

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West got dragged after posting a series of tone-deaf tweets bragging about how “humbled and blessed” she is to have spent her 40th birthday partying on a private island… while so many Americans are struggling just to make ends meet during a global pandemic.

“40 and feeling so humbled and blessed,” she tweeted Tuesday, along with several pictures of the grand experience.

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she added.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, who turned 40 on Oct. 21, added that she was “humbly reminded” of how “privileged” her life is.

Also Read: 'PAW Patrol: The Movie' Adds Kim Kardashian West, Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry to Voice Cast

“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is,” she wrote.

But several critics on Twitter were not so impressed with her braggadocious display.

“Humble is doing a hell of a lot of heavy lifting here!” wrote author Sheila O’Flanagan.

One user added: “Not sure these photos or this trip communicates ‘humbled’ but go off.”

“Wow so fun my family still hasn’t met my six month old baby but I’m glad you’re rich!” wrote another.

Still another commented: “It’s not a good look to share gleeful news like this while people are struggling and dying. Look at me, I’m crazy rich, can get tested everyday, fly my friends to private islands and pretend the hell you’re living in doesn’t exist. Oh, wait, it doesn’t for me. I’m rich!”

Related Content