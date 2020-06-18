Kim Kardashian West to Co-Host Criminal Justice Podcast For Spotify

Kim Kardashian West will co-produce and co-host a criminal justice podcast with television producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi for Spotify.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news on Wednesday. The show will be called the “Proving Innocence Podcast” and hosted exclusively on Spotify.

Kardashian West and Rothschild Ansaldi will first examine the case of Kevin Keith, an Ohio man jailed for the crime of committing a triple murder in 1994, despite a stark lack of evidence. Keith appealed his conviction numerous times in Ohio, most recently in 2018 when the court declined to hear his appeal.

Also Read: John Bolton Says Trump 'Not Fit for Office,' Lacks Competence to Perform Job (Video)

Terms of the deal with Kardashian West and Rothschild Ansaldi were not disclosed by Spotify. Spotify recently paid $100 million to acquire Joe Rogan’s chart-topping podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” While Kardashian West is equally notable, this is her first podcast and she doesn’t command the same audience that Rogan does and it’s likely Spotify is paying significantly less to acquire the show.

Spotify declined to comment on the terms of Kardashian West and Rogan’s respective deals.

Kardashian West plans to soon take the bar exam in California and is studying law through an apprenticeship. She and husband Kanye West made headlines in June 2018 when Kardashian West met with President Trump to get the sentence of a Mississippi nonviolent drug offender Alice Marie Johnnson commuted. Her late father Robert Kardashian was also a lawyer who rose to prominence defending O.J. Simpson during his 1995 murder trial.

Rothschild Ansaldi is chief executive of Los Angeles-based production house Big City TV and previously served as an executive at Discovery Communications and the Travel Channel.