Kim Kardashian West to Co-Host Criminal Justice Podcast For Spotify

Kardashian West will co-produce the show with Lori Rothschild Ansaldi

| June 18, 2020 @ 8:19 AM
Kim Kardashian West in The Justice Project

Oxygen

Kim Kardashian West will co-produce and co-host a criminal justice podcast with television producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi for Spotify.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news on Wednesday. The show will be called the “Proving Innocence Podcast” and hosted exclusively on Spotify.

Kardashian West and Rothschild Ansaldi will first examine the case of Kevin Keith, an Ohio man jailed for the crime of committing a triple murder in 1994, despite a stark lack of evidence. Keith appealed his conviction numerous times in Ohio, most recently in 2018 when the court declined to hear his appeal.

Also Read: John Bolton Says Trump 'Not Fit for Office,' Lacks Competence to Perform Job (Video)

Terms of the deal with Kardashian West and Rothschild Ansaldi were not disclosed by Spotify. Spotify recently paid $100 million to acquire Joe Rogan’s chart-topping podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” While Kardashian West is equally notable, this is her first podcast and she doesn’t command the same audience that Rogan does and it’s likely Spotify is paying significantly less to acquire the show.

Spotify declined to comment on the terms of Kardashian West and Rogan’s respective deals.

Kardashian West plans to soon take the bar exam in California and is studying law through an apprenticeship. She and husband Kanye West made headlines in June 2018 when Kardashian West met with President Trump to get the sentence of a Mississippi nonviolent drug offender Alice Marie Johnnson commuted. Her late father Robert Kardashian was also a lawyer who rose to prominence defending O.J. Simpson during his 1995 murder trial.

Rothschild Ansaldi is chief executive of Los Angeles-based production house Big City TV and previously served as an executive at Discovery Communications and the Travel Channel.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
1 of 61

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE