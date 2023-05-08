We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘RHOA’ Couple Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann to Divorce After Nearly 12 Years of Marriage

The couple appeared on the reality series before her departure after Season 5

| May 8, 2023 @ 5:25 PM
Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann (Getty Images)

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her husband Kroy Biermann have filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage, according to TMZ.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ show Zolciak-Biermann filed for divorce on April 30, stating their marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” 

In addition, Zolciak-Biermann is requesting joint legal custody and primary physical custody of their four children. She also asks for spousal support and for her maiden name to be reinstated.

Zolciak-Biermann met her former Atlanta Falcons linebacker hubby in 2010, and their blossoming relationship made its way to Season 3 of “RHOA.” After exiting the show after five seasons, Zolciak-Biermann received a wedding spin-off “Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding,” and eventually nabbed herself a full-blow spin-off series titled “Don’t Be Tardy.” The show debuted on April 26 and ran for eight seasons and 95 episodes.

While she’s yet to make a full return to “RHOA,” Zolciak-Biermann returned to the series as a “friend of the show.” She made her first comeback during the series’ 10th season. TheWrap has confirmed that she will be making a cameo on Season 15, which is currently airing. 