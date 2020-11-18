Kimmel Had the Best Joke About Trump’s Suddenly White Hair (Video)

Everyone might as well stop making jokes about Donald Trump’s suddenly white hair, because Jimmy Kimmel and his writing staff just topped anything you can come up with.

“We hardly see him at all anymore,” Kimmel said of the outgoing president. “He’s not appeared in public on Friday and has been seen rarely since Election Day.”

“That might have something to do with his hair,” the ABC late-night host continued. “People started to notice that his hair is now white. It’s completely white: The carpet now matches the supremacy.”

Forgive us, but the punchline earned the bolding. Watch the video above.

Kimmel’s not the only one who’s got jokes — he’s just got the best one.

On Friday, while giving an update on the government’s Operation Warp Speed to combat the coronavirus pandemic from the White House’s Rose Garden, Trump appeared at the podium with his typical combover, but instead of the typical yellow-blond hue he sports, his hair looked noticeably white.

“Is it my TV or is Trump’s hair not looking it’s [sic] usual dog-piss yellow today?” former Republican strategist Ana Navarro-Cárdenas tweeted.

Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, tweeted, “The person who dyes Donald Trump’s hair yellow must have found another job.”

During his remarks on Friday, Trump did not repeat his false claims that he won the election but did allude to the possibility that another administration would be managing the pandemic, including any further shutdowns.

“I will not go — this administration will not be going to a lockdown,” he said. “Hopefully, whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell.”

He concluded his remarks without taking any questions from the assembled press corps.

