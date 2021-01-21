Kimmel Says Biden’s Inauguration ‘Was Like When All the Avengers Came Back Together to Beat Thanos’ (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel was one of the many Americans who watched Joe Biden be sworn in as the new POTUS Wednesday, taking over for Donald Trump. And the ABC late-night host described the historic occasion as the end of a Marvel movie.

“It was a very well-done inauguration, highlighted by a strong and assuring debut for our new commander-in-chief,” Kimmel said at the top of last night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Joe Biden gave a great speech. He spoke convincingly about unity and healing. He said it’s time to end this uncivil war. It was the kind of speech that made you want to call your grandpa and tell him you love him. It really was special. And I have to say, watching the Obamas, and then the Clintons, the Bushes and then the Bidens all walk through that door to welcome a new president to the White House, it was like when all the Avengers came back together to beat Thanos. That’s the extent of my historical references.”

Kimmel also described Biden’s inauguration after four years of Trump’s presidency as “what it feels like when the oncologist calls and tells you the tumor is benign.”

“I remember, going back to the day Trump was inaugurated, such a terrible day, and wondering, ‘Can our country even survive four years of this?’ And now we know the answer: Not really. Just barely, but we made it,” Kimmel said.

“Today, this country showed the world that there is no My Pillow large enough to smother our democracy,” he added.

Kimmel was particularly proud of some of the symbolism used in the inauguration ceremony, which took place in Washington, D.C., a couple of weeks after MAGA supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the election results.

“Two weeks ago, a bunch of dangerous imbeciles with Donald Trump flags tried to overthrow our government. Today, on that very same spot, we had the National Anthem sang by Lady Gaga. To paraphrase Michelle Obama, ‘When they go low, we go JLo.’ And we did.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.