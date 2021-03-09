Kimmel Enlists His Aunt for a More Honest Royal Response to Meghan and Harry’s Interview (Video)

Like a lot of people, Jimmy Kimmel saw the explosive Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview with Oprah on Sunday, and subsequently the response released on behalf of Queen Elizabeth — almost two days later, by the way — expressing concern and sympathy.

And well, Kimmel doesn’t actually believe the letter expresses the honest opinion of the royal family. So he brought in his aunt to deliver a message he suggested more honestly reflected how the royal family actually feels after Markle’s tell-all that observers called a PR “hand grenade.”

The Queen’s statement read as follows: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Also Read: Oprah's Meghan-Harry Interview Was Just 1.4 Million Viewers Shy of Princess Diana's 1995 Bombshell

“Saddened” is another word for “bulls—,” Kimmel joked while reading that statement, adding sarcastically “oh, they just found out” when he got to the “how challenging the las few years have been” part. Kimmel also joked that the “privately” means “Prince Charles is about to get a royal shoe in his ass.”

Well, you know what, that was a diplomatic way of putting it,” Kimmel said after he finished reading. “I tell you something, that’s not how it would go in my family.” And that’s when he rolled a clip called “A Message From Aunt Chippy,” which featured Aunt Chippy saying the following:

“This dumb s— and stupid ass. You didn’t like living here? Well it was no tea party for me either. Go live with Oprah and take a s— for yourselves.”

Watch the whole clip at the top of the page, along with the rest of Kimmel’s Tuesday night monologue.