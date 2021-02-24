Kimmel Is Delighted by the List of Trump-Era Words Biden Is Ditching (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel says he’s relieved by one way the Biden administration is already differentiating itself from Trump’s — by changing the vocabulary in the White House. And in his opening monologue Wednesday night Kimmel ran down the list of Trump-era words and phrases Bidden is ditching, along with a few hilarious additions of his own.

You can read more about how Biden is changing things here, but the gist. as reported by the New York Times is that Biden is abandoning terms that represent Trump’s “anti-immigration, anti-science and anti-gay rights policies and replacing them with words and pictures that are more inclusive and better match the current president’s sensibilities.”

Among them, as Kimmel noted in his monologue, is the phrase “illegal alien,” which Biden has proposed be replaced with “noncitizen.”

“Which isn’t entirely accurate – everyone is a citizen of someplace,” Kimmel said, “but it makes sense – ‘people’ aren’t ‘illegal’ – and that’s just part of a long list of words and phrases they have put to rest.”

Then Kimmel jumped into it, starting with a bunch of real Trump nonsense Biden has (thankfully) stopped using. But as he went on, the list began to fill up with things not on Biden’s list that, in addition to being funny, accurately depict just how awful Trump and his administration were.

Check out the full list of Trump phrases Biden won’t be using — and Kimmel’s additions — below, and watch the full monologue in the video at the top of the page.

“Fake News”

China Virus

Perfect Call

Lock her up

Extra Crispy

Crazy Nancy

My Stupid Son Eric

My Stupid Son Don

Tell Eric I’m not here

Tell Don I Died

Where’s Hunter?

Bigly

Frankly

Hamberders (hamburgers)

Put Jared On It

bring me my sharpie

Get Me My Hair Cement

Covfefe

Tim Apple

How hot is my daughter?

“one of the wettest we’ve seen from the standpoint of water”

Very fine people

“Haters and losers”

big, beautiful wall

Bing bong bing bong

Everyone is saying

Get Lou Dobbs On The Phone!

Baby steps, but progress is being made.