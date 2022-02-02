Kimmel Isn’t Impressed With the Washington Commanders as a Name (Video)

During his monologue Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel took a moment to talk about some major football news — the fact that the NFL team in Washington, D.C. finally picked a new name to replace the old racist one: The Washington Commanders.

And Kimmel was really that impressed, joking that it shouldn’t have taken the organization two years to come up with it. And we don’t really disagree. He also got in a pretty good insult against former Vice President Mike Pence, if that sort of thing interests you.

Of course, the team stopped being “The Washington Redskins” in 2020, finally acknowledging that having a racist-as-hell name is not a great look. From that point until yesterday, they were known simply as “The Washington Football Team,” which honestly is refreshingly succinct for an NFL team. Alas, after two years of that, today they finally announced the new name.

“The W stands for ;Why did it take you two years for you to come up with this?,” Kimmel joked during his monologue. “’The Commanders’ sounds kinda like an action movie where Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone join forces to defend their assisted living facility. Right?”

Kimmel joked that the name’s official unveiling looked like “a gender reveal party for a football team,” and then mockingly added “And just like that – she made racism disappear!”

“I mean, ‘Commanders’ is fine. It’s a perfectly good name for a football team,” Kimmel continued. “If you told me right now their name used to be ‘The Redskins,; I’d be like, ‘When, in the 1800s?’ When did that happen?”

Kimmel then noted the amusing coincidence that the Washington Commanders shares a name with one of President Joe Biden’s dogs. “Good thing they didn’t name it after Trump’s dog,” he added. “The Washington Pences. It doesn’t have the same ring to it. You know what I mean?” Zing.

Watch the whole monologue above now. The stuff about the Commanders kicks in at just after the three-minute mark.