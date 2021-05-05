Kimmel Loves Trump’s Facebook Ban: ‘Like a Bullhorn Without Batteries’ (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel took some time during his monologue Wednesday night to talk about the fact that Donald Trump remains banned on Facebook and Instagram and as you have probably already guessed, he thinks it’s hilarious and good. Even if he also thinks it’s very much not remotely what Trump deserves.

Earlier Wednesday, Facebook’s convoluted “Oversight Board” ruled that Trump should remain banned from Facebook owned sites due to the fact that he attempted to overthrow the government back in January in a thankfully failed bid to reverse his defeat in the 2020 election. For some reason, this board says Facebook is going to have to make a permanent decision about Trump in 6 months, but for now he remains unable to undermine democracy or incite violence on the platform. Read more about that here.

So back to Kimmel, who said about all that, “Their oversight board – they deliberated and decided for the time being, Trump will continue to be blocked on Facebook, Instagram, and… in bed with Melania – which was a weird thing for them to throw in.”

“This has to be driving him nuts,” Kimmel continued. “If Trump runs for President again, he’s going to have to go door-to-door – talking to voters like a Jehovah’s Witness or something. Hello – my name is Donald. Have you heard the bad news about Mexicans?”

Kimmel noted that Trump has been banned by Facebook since the day after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, and added that “his punishment for trying to overthrow the government is the same you give a teenager for coming home past curfew – ‘no social media for you!'”

“Which is kind of sad, because today marks the five-year anniversary of what I believe to be, one of his greatest posts on Twitter of all-time.” Kimmel was talking about Trump’s infamous “I love Hispanics” tweet on Cinco de Mayo, 2016.

“That’s a tweet that really has it all: An advertisement for his own restaurant; he brazenly and ridiculously tries to pander to “Hispanics!”; it’s got a pile of food, it’s got a golf trophy for some reason, and a smile that says, ‘It’s my fourth birthday.'”

Then Kimmel poked fun at some of Trump’s Republican enablers, “including Qanon-gresswoman Lauren Boebert – who tweeted: ‘This morning, Facebook banned Trump permanently. Facebook will pay the price. Mark my words.’ And, then she almost immediately deleted the tweet.”

“Nothing says ‘Mark my words!’ like immediately deleting those words,” Kimmel joked.

Comparing Trump to “a bullhorn without batteries.” Kimmel also mocked his new website, noting that Trump claims it’s a haven for free speech but doesn’t allow anyone to comment on it.

“The only person speaking freely – or even at all – is him. Finally, he can speak freely and safely with himself.”

Kimmel also mocked Ted Cruz for having dinner with Trump. You can watch the whole monologue above. The Trump stuff kicks off about 2 minutes and 30 seconds in.