Jimmy Kimmel invented a new line of kids’ toys during his Friday episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” themed after Virginia Senator Amanda Chase, who made headlines this week after the state legislature put her office in a plexiglass box because she refused to wear a mask.

Chase is currently leading the GOP governor’s race in her home state, though most of the Virginia voters have yet to decide on their nominee. Chase is an outspoken gun rights activist and was recently stripped of her committee duties in the Senate after saying the MAGA mob that attacked the Capitol and was responsible for several deaths was made up of “patriots.”

Kimmel joked that Chase was just one of several new lawmakers in Congress now who fall under the class of Karens — a social media term used as a catch-all to describe white middle-aged women who are caught on film being racist, demanding to speak to the manager over something trivial, or just generally making an otherwise calm public situation a drama where she’s the only star.

“There are so many women out there like Amanda Chase inspiring young Karens around the world that we decided to make a new line of dolls out of the women who Mattel it like it is,” Kimmel said, introducing the spoof Karen the Doll Collection. He then cut to a fake commercial for the dolls, which shows kids playing with them and their accessories — which include a Big Gulp soda, bootcut jeans, detachable guns, and “plenty of privilege.”

Notable “Karens” included in the fake Barbie lineup were the Dog Walker Karen (Amy Cooper, the woman who called the police on a Black man birdwatching in Central Park); Stormed The Capitol Karen (a parody of any white lady who attended the Jan. 6 insurrection); Barbecue Karen (A California woman named Jennifer Schulte, who called the cops on a group of Black people barbequing in a park); Courtroom Karen and Trader Joe’s Karen, a reference to the viral video of a woman screaming at grocery store workers who refused to let her into their store without a mask, saying she had a “breathing problem.”

Kimmel also added QAnon Congresswoman Karen, and showed a Barbie that looked a dead ringer for congresswoman Marjorie-Taylor Greene, the far-right Georgia representative who praised insurrectionists and was also recently stripped of her committee duties for publicly condoning the riots at the Capitol.

When the commercial gets to Greene’s Barbie doll, the child actresses on screen appropriately make her say, “wildfires are caused by Jewish space lasers, pew pew!”

As the video ends, a woman doing the commercial voice-over notes, “collect them all before the Democrats steal them. Karen mask not sold separately because science is fake, a nd she’s an American citizen, not a f—ing sheep. She’s the absolute worst!”

Watch the sketch — and Kimmel’s full monologue from tonight’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” above.