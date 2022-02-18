Kimmel Mocks MyPillow Guy’s Plan to Send Pillows to Protesting Canadian Truckers (Video)

In case you missed it, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has been attempting to deliver some of his company’s pillows to support the protesting truckers in Ottawa, Canada. And on Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel used that as fodder for his monologue.

After showing footage from Lindell’s own Lindell TV, where the businessman and avid Donald Trump supporter said he was trying to show his support for the truckers by sending 10,000 pillows to Canada, Kimmel had some questions.

“Why are you sending pillows to Canada?” Kimmel asked. “They have pillows. I think that’s where Canadian geese come from. Canada – pillow town.”

The late night host then showed more video of Lindell speaking on Lindell TV, where the CEO said he would carry the pillows over the border, one at a time, if he had to. “We have a couple of backup plans, but those pillows are not returning to my warehouse,” Lindell said.

In response to the second clip, Kimmel said, “He drew a line in the sand there. Those pillows are not returning to my warehouse. What a stand. Who would have ever guessed his voter fraud crusade would end up being the second craziest thing he’s done? Mike told the Daily Beast his backup plan was to fly a helicopter over the board and drop the pillows from the sky. Then he claimed he was trolling the reporter. But at this point, how would we have any way of knowing when you’re joking and when you’re not?”

Watch Kimmel’s MyPillow guy segment beginning around 6:30 in the video above.