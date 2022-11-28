Kimmel Roasts Trump’s ‘Meeting of the Mindless’ With Kanye and White Supremacist Nick Fuentes (Video)

By now of course you know about the dinner Donald Trump had recently with Kanye West and West’s friend, white supremacist Nick Fuentes — which among other things supposedly involved Ye asking Trump to run in 2024 as his vice presidential candidate. Jimmy Kimmel found the whole thing hilarious and on Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” roasted what he “a meeting of the mindless” during his monologue.

“Our festively Yam-colored former President had a busy holiday week. A meeting of the mindless at Mar-A-Lago,” Kimmel said.

“We learned on Friday that Trump had dinner with Kanye West, and a White Supremacist slash Holocaust denier named Nick Fuentes. And you know this one was bad because Trump posted not one, but three messages on his imaginary social media site trying to distance himself.”

Kimmel then quoted all three of Trump’s statements, the last of which was curiously phrased but insisted that Trump had no idea he was having dinner with anyone aside from Kanye.

“Only Donald Trump would defend himself by saying, ‘I was only planning to eat with one anti-Semite, okay,'” Kimmel joked.

Kimmel also brought up one of the weirder claims to come out since the dinner became public — West’s claim that he asked Trump to run as his vice presidential running mate in 2024, which West said angered Trump so much he even started insulting West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

“I would have loved to be a fly on the ketchup covered walls for that conversation. That moment, when Kanye asked Trump to be his running mate. No amount of money I wouldn’t give to have seen that. And you know, it’s terrifying to think of Trump as president again. But it’s amazing to think of him as vice president. I mean, imagine him nodding and clapping during the stadium. Politely sitting down and standing up. We’d get to watch him die inside every minute of every day,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel then rolled out a fake bumper sticker for this sadly-impossible political pairing which read “Ye Trump,” as in “yay Trump. “

“Someone print these up, and everyone put these on your cars!”

Kimmel also noted West’s claim that while talking to Fuentes, who again we must repeat is a well known extremist conservative and white supremacist, Trump told West “he gets me.”

“You’re not that hard to get,” Kimmel counted. “We all get you. You’re like HPV, okay. It’s only a matter of time.”

“But just to recap, Kanye West went to Mar-a-Lago to have dinner with Donald Trump. Which sounds like the beginning of a joke. And as his plus one, he brought a well-known white supremacist Holocaust denier, and Trump claims he didn’t know about that. And if he didn’t know, which is worse? Having the guy over for dinner? Or having no idea you’re letting a racist rando into a house that was, until very recently, full of unguarded top secret documents?” Kimmel continued.

Kimmel also talked a bit about Fuentes, who he called “a 24-year-old virgin, who was one of those ‘very fine people on both sides’ in – that wasn’t a joke – Charlottesville. He’s one of these “great replacement” guys, who says Jews and other minorities are trying to wipe out White culture. He’s an election denier, he’s an anti-vaxxer, he’s all the bad things.

“Look. You know it’s a bad sign when Kanye West is only the third most controversial person at your dinner table, okay,” Kimmel joked about that.

Kimmel ended this segment of his monologue by noting that Kanye is now also a public supporter of Alex Jones. “What is Kanye [doing]? Somehow he’s mixed up with all the worst people in the world. He’s like The Joker in ‘The Lego Batman Movie,’ trying to free all the super villains from the Phantom Zone. I think the lesson is – if Kanye asks to come over for dinner, say no.”

Watch the whole monologue above.