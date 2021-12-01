Kimmel’s Fake Campaign Ad for Dr Oz’s Senate Run Is as Silly as the Idea Itself (Video)

On Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Jimmy Kimmel managed to mine some comedy out of the news that Dr. Oz is running for the Senate — a fake campaign commercial that manages to be as absurd as the idea of Dr. Oz running for the Senate at all.

In case you missed out on one of the week’s dumbest news items, on Tuesday TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz announced he will be running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as a member of the Republican Party. Even though he’s a resident of New Jersey.

Anyway, Kimmel didn’t appear to be a fan of the idea during his monologue on Wednesday. “Despite living in New Jersey for the past two decades, Dr. Oz is running as a Republican in Pennsylvania – where he voted this year – absentee – using his in-laws’ address,” Kimmel joked. “But he promises to be the best New Jersey senator Pennsylvania has ever had.”

Then Kimmel got to the fake ad. “Dr. Oz is very active already… He’s obviously been planning this for a while because he already has ads running in Pennsylvania.”

That’s when he cued the fake ad, which began like many other political campaign commercials, with sweeping footage of American farmland. A gravely, authoritative-sounding man narrates the video, his serious intonations juxtaposed with several scenes from Dr. Oz’s daytime talk show.

For instance, the time he did a thing to determine the “real age” of someone’s genitals. And the time he asked his audience “how many of you have penises that bend to the left?” (Dr. Oz raised his hand, by the way.) Or the time he did a weird sketch to demonstrate poop going through the body. And also the time he said “your anus looks like your lips.” And the time he created “your own giant rectum” for one of his show guests.

At the end of the ad, the narrator explains that it was “paid for by Americans who thought this was a joke… I guess Dr. Oz really is running for the Senate? What the f—?”

Watch the whole monologue above now. The fake ad happens around the 5:15 mark.