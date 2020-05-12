Daniel Radcliffe Suggests Playing ‘Kimmy Schmidt’ Interactive Special as If You’re ‘The Worst Human Being Possible’

“And then play it through once making every kind of moral, model answer,” Radcliffe tells TheWrap

| May 12, 2020 @ 12:52 PM Last Updated: May 12, 2020 @ 3:54 PM
Daniel Radcliffe Kimmy Schmidt special Prince Fredrick

Netflix

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” returned to Netflix Tuesday with “Kimmy vs. the Reverend,” a “Choose Your Own Adventure”-style series finale that allows fans to decide how they want Ellie Kemper’s Kimmy to live happily ever after. But the first time you watch the interactive special, Daniel Radcliffe — who plays Kimmy’s royal fiancé, Fredrick, in the installment — wants you to play it through as if you’re “the worst human being possible.”

“We shot a lot of dead ends and bad endings,” Radcliffe told TheWrap. “But basically, [creators Robert Carlock and Tina Fey] laid out that they were going to have these paths and they diverge based on what wedding dress you pick for Kimmy. But after that it kind of goes down to the choices you think the characters should make as moral, good people. That’s why I think a perfect way to play it through a couple of times is to play it once as if you are the worst human being possible and want to make us do terrible things and make terrible things happen to us and see how far you get like that. And then play it through once making every kind of moral, model answer. And that should get you to the two main endings.”

Also Read: Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

Radcliffe added: “The idea the audience will be punished and rerouted when they make the characters do things they know they shouldn’t is such a weird, playful idea. I cannot begin to imagine how you write something like this, unless you had loads of time to think about it. But I’m so glad they did and I got to come in and play around.”

Though Fredrick is a new character that “Kimmy” fans at the beginning of the special, our heroine’s British husband-to-be is meant to be a “worthy” match, as Radcliffe puts it. And given the fact he is quite literally her prince charming — and just as emotionally stunt as she is, having had a very isolated, albeit more luxurious, childhood — they are a perfect fit.

“They are like weirdly linked imaginatively,” Radcliffe told us of Kimmy and Fredrick. “I love the idea that Fredrick is the only other person that can see and talk to Jan the Backpack. They had very, very different upbringings, but there are things about them that make sense.”

Also Read: 'Fuller House' Cast Gets Nostalgia-Heavy in Trailer for Final Episodes (Video)

And though you may think Fredrick’s claim to the throne is just a big joke, Radcliffe gave us a little lesson in the United Kingdom’s line of succession.

“I was looking it up, because he says he’s 12th in line to the throne and that sounds very distant, but in terms of the line of succession, that’s pretty f–ing close,” Radcliffe told us, laughing. “It’s not like it would happen, but there are people who claim way more distant lineage, people who are like, ‘Oh, I’m 50th in line for the throne!’ So this is actually impressive.”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” launched Tuesday on Netflix.

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring premiere dates 2020 Showtime/Netflix/ABC/Apple
  • Celebrity Watch Party Fox
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Dead to Me Season 2 Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • Misery Index TBS
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • Hightown Starz
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • The Big Flower Fight Trailer Netflix
  • DC Universe
  • The 100 The CW
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • Fox
  • Jay Leno's Garage CNBC
  • BURDEN OF TRUTH The CW
  • Labor of Love cast Fox
  • Holey Moley ABC
  • To Tell the Truth Anthony Anderson Beats ABC
  • Janelle Monae Amazon Prime Video
  • Naked and Afraid Discovery
  • Titan Games Dwayne Johnson NBC
  • NBC
  • World of Dance - Season 4 NBC
  • Craftopia HBO Max HBO Max
  • Legendary HBO Max HBO Max
  • Looney Tunes Cartoons HBO Max HBO Max
  • Not Too Late Show With Elmo HBO Max HBO Max
  • Love Life Anna Kendrick HBO Max
  • GAME ON! CBS
  • ABC
  • Apple TV+
  • Netflix
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Celebrity Family Feud ABC
  • Press Your Luck ABC
  • Match Game ABC ABC
  • AMC
  • 90 Day Fiance the Other Way TLC
  • NOS4A2 AMC/BBC America
  • Fuller House Netflix
  • “’The Bachelor_ The Most Unforgettable – Ever!’ ABC
  • Dirty John USA Network
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • Spectrum
  • ADAM SCOTT Dont ABC
  • Pokemon Journeys The Series Netflix
  • Love Victor Hulu
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 52

Here’s when 51 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has been sprung for quite a while now and with the changing of the seasons came the changing of many channels as a slew of new shows began to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE