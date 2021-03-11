OWN Orders ‘The Kings of Napa’ Drama From ‘Claws’ Showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois

OWN has ordered “The Kings of Napa” drama series from “Claws” showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois, setting Matthew A. Cherry as the director of the show’s first two episodes, the cable channel said Thursday.

Created by Sherman Barrois, the series is centered on “the power struggle between the wealthy King family siblings in idyllic Napa Valley.”

Per OWN, “The Kings of Napa” is focused on a gorgeous and picturesque Napa Valley, California, vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status lands them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch’s sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reigns to the kingdom — to their own power, wealth and legacy.

Production on the show will begin later this year for an early 2022 premiere on OWN.

Sherman Barrois will executive produce the series alongside Michelle Listenbee Brown (“Love Is__,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood”) and Oprah Winfrey.

“The Kings of Napa” hails from Warner Bros. Television, where Sherman Barrois has an overall deal, and Harpo Films.

“We’ve been captivated for years by Janine’s incredible body of work and welcome her into OWN’s family of dynamic drama storytellers,” Tina Perry, president of OWN, said. “Janine’s created compelling characters that hook viewers right from the start, and we can’t wait for her to dive in with this bold and sexy new series.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to collaborate with OWN on this groundbreaking show,” Sherman Barrois added, “and to have Academy Award winner Matthew A. Cherry’s brilliant vision bringing it to life is a dream come true.”

“The Kings of Napa” will join OWN’s lineup of scripted dramas, including Ava DuVernay’s “Queen Sugar” and “Cherish the Day,” Tarell Alvin McCraney’s “David Makes Man,” Craig Wright’s “Delilah” and Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and the Have Nots.”