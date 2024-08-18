Kirsten Dunst Busts Out ‘Bring It On’ Cheer in Surprise 25th Anniversary Screening Appearance: ‘Hate Us ‘Cause We’re Beautiful but We Don’t Like You Either’ | Video

Kirsten Dunst surprised fans Saturday night when she showed up unannounced at Hollywood Forever Cemetery for Cinespia’s “Kirsten Dunst Sleepover Party” 25th anniversary celebration of the actress’s beloved films “Bring It On” and “The Virgin Suicides.”

When she was introduced live to the cheering crowd, Dunst delivered one of the cheer chants from the movie that helped make her a star. “I’m T-t-Torrance, your captain Torrance. Let’s go Toros!” she exclaimed.

“Oh my god, you guys. This is the craziest thing I’ve ever witnessed in my life,” she continued. “I am so overwhelmed. My friends and family are here, I’m going to watch with you guys. I haven’t seen any of these movies since I was a teen myself, with an audience. I’m so honored.”

In a video shared on Instagram of Dunst watching the movie, the actress was filmed chanting along with another “Bring It On” cheer: “Hate us ’cause we’re beautiful, but we don’t like you either; we’re cheerleaders, we are cheerleaders. Roll call!” In the film, it’s followed by the roll call of team members that ends with Dunst’s Torrance introducing herself as the brand new cheer captain.

Dunst starred as cheer captain Torrance Shipman in the 2000 film directed by Peyton Reed. The movie also starred Gabrielle Union and Eliza Dushku. It continues to be one of the most celebrated teen comedies of the era.

In April, she admitted that the idea of making a follow-up film isn’t completely unrealistic. “People want us to make another ‘Bring It On,’” Dunst told GQ. “I mean, the script would have to be really good, and I don’t know what our positions would be or whatever… I talked to Peyton Reed, the director, about it.”

She also starred as Lux Lisbon in Sofia Coppola’s directorial debut, “The Virgin Suicides,” also celebrating a quarter century. The movie is based on the 1993 novel by the same name. Back in April, Dunst said that Coppola supported her through a scene that made her particularly skittish.

In one montage, Dunst’s character kisses several boys in a row. The actress was 16 at the time and felt anxious about the part, but Coppola stepped in with a solution. “I was very nervous,” she admitted. “Because there’s a sequence where I’m making out with all these boys on a roof of the house. [Sofia] was like, ‘Don’t worry. You don’t have to make out with any of them. Just cover your hair and nestle into their neck. We’ll make it all work.’”