Kirsten Dunst said that she’s optimistic that Hollywood is a lot safer than it was thanks to the #MeToo movement, saying figures in the industry are keeping a more watchful eye out for predatory behavior.

“I think we’ve put a lot of people away. I feel like people definitely can’t get away with what they used to. That’s for sure,” the “Roofman” star shared during an interview at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival on Thursday, according to media reports.

At the time, an audience member asked if she thought male actors were more aware of #MeToo, to which she added that she believes everyone is much more alert, including those who want to prevent predatory behavior.

“Everybody has an eye out now. So I think that it’s a much safer environment for all of us,” Dunst added.

While reflecting on her journey growing up in Hollywood, she said she’s thankful she always had her family around to look after her.

“I was lucky. I had a good family, a good mother,” Dunst said. “My mother was always around. Like, I never had anything, you know, negative happen to me like that. I was very protected.”

She even recalled delightful moments on set during her child stardom.

“I remember everyone treating me like a little princess, that’s for sure,” she said of her time working on “Interview with the Vampire,” in which she starred alongside Tom Cruise. “Like I remember it was Christmas time and Tom Cruise put a gorgeous Christmas tree in my dressing room.”

She went on say that she also felt safe and comfortable filming Lars von Trier’s sci-fi drama “Melancholia.”

“I felt so safe. Lars … his whole team was women,” Dunst explained. “It was such a calm and nurturing environment, and all the other actors were so wonderful.”

She added: “So just to be there and feel so comfortable and not question anything that I did … it was one of the most freeing acting experiences for me that I’ve ever had.”

Tarana Burke originated the #MeToo movement in 2006, founding it to support survivors of sexual assault. It became a global phenomenon after actress Alyssa Milano used the hashtag in a tweet in October 2017. The #MeToo movement, still ongoing, is credited with helping hold former film producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein accountable.