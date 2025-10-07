Kirsten Dunst Says ‘Roofman’ Team ‘Forced’ Her to Bring Home a ‘Spider-Man’ Toy of Herself | Video

Once upon a time, movie fans could take home toys of Kirsten Dunst, thanks to her time in the “Spider-Man” franchise. This year, thanks to her time on “Roofman,” the actress was apparently “forced” to take home one of those toys.

Dunst stopped by “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Monday, in support of her new film. Directed by Derek Cianfrance and starring Channing Tatum, the film is based on a true story, and largely takes place in a Toys’R’Us store. Discussing that aspect of it, Meyers was quick to point out that the “Roofman” team built a period-accurate store, which meant getting toys from 2004.

“There were some you toys back in 2004,” Meyers noted.

Play video

“There was,” Dunst agreed. “They actually forced me to take a mini Mary Jane, because she like, falls off a balcony in this toy, which is, you know… So I begrudgingly — I took it for my kids.”

At that, Meyers was curious if Dunst’s kids were excited, and the actress revealed that she now gets a special spot in their toy line-ups.

“Now, when they line up their superhero toys, I get a little spot at the end,” she said.

Dunst did have a good laugh at the concept of giving her young children a toy that depicts their mother falling from a good height, conceding that it’s a “sad” toy, but for the most part, she brushed it off.

You can watch Kirsten Dunst’s full appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in the video above.

“Roofman” hits theaters on October 10.