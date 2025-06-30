Kneecap, Bob Vylan’s Anti-Israel Glastonbury Events Spark UK Criminal Investigation

U.K. police have officially launched a criminal investigation into Bob Vylan and Kneecap’s Glastonbury performances from the weekend.

Local Avon and Somerset police announced Monday that they have reviewed video footage and audio from the two festival performances and determined that a criminal investigation and “further enquiries” are warranted. A senior detective has been appointed to lead and oversee the force’s investigation.

“Video footage and audio from Bob Vylan and Kneecap’s performances at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday has been reviewed,” the Avon and Somerset police revealed in a statement shared Monday. “Following the completion of that assessment process we have decided further enquiries are required and a criminal investigation is now being undertaken.

“This has been recorded as a public order incident at this time while our enquiries are at an early stage. The investigation will be evidence-led and will closely consider all appropriate legislation, including relating to hate crimes,” the update stated. “We have received a large amount of contact in relation to these events from people across the world and recognise the strength of public feeling.”

Punk duo Bob Vylan took the Glastonbury stage before Irish trio Kneecap on Saturday. During their set, Bob Vylan led chants calling for “Death, death to the IDF,” “Free, free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine must be free.” In response, the duo have been dropped by their agents at UTA and, according to U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, have also had their U.S. visas revoked.

Kneecap, meanwhile, called out U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer during their Saturday Glastonbury set after the British politician said it was not “appropriate” for them to play the festival. Kneecap rapper Naoise Ó Cairealláin, who goes by the stage name Móglaí Bap, told festival attendees, “The Prime Minister of your country, not mine, said he didn’t want us to play, so f—k Keir Starmer.”

Fellow Kneecap rapper Liam O’Hanna, who goes by Mo Chara, also reportedly voiced support during the set for the Palestinian people. Chara is currently facing a terror charge for holding a Hezbollah flag while onstage at a Kneecap show in London. A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 20 to determine the legality of the charge against Chara. In reference to that court date, Chara reportedly told Glastonbury attendees that they would “start a riot” outside the courthouse on that day.

According to CNN, Chara quickly walked back that statement, telling the Glastonbury crowd, “I don’t want anybody to start a riot. No riots, just love and support, and more importantly support for Palestine.” The BBC excluded Kneecap’s set from its Glastonbury livestream.

“There is absolutely no place in society for hate,” the Avon and Somerset police’s statement concluded. “We hope the work we have carried out, and are continuing to carry out, reassures the public how seriously we are treating Saturday’s events. We politely ask the public refrain from continuing to report this matter to us because an investigation is already taking place.”

On Monday, the BBC publicly condemned Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury set and admitted that it regretted not pulling its livestream of the performance.

“The BBC respects freedom of expression but stands firmly against incitement to violence. The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves,” the broadcasting corporation stated. “In light of this weekend, we will look at our guidance around live events so we can be sure teams are clear on when it is acceptable to keep output on air.”