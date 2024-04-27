‘Knuckles’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s in the ‘Sonic’ Series Spinoff?

The live-action miniseries streams on Paramount+

"Knuckles" (Paramount+)

The highly anticipated “Sonic the Hedgehog” TV series spinoff, “Knuckles,” is here and it includes a smashingly great cast that’s ready to hit you with your favorite Sega characters.

The six-episode live-action series made its premiere on Friday, April 26. According to Paramount+, the series “follows Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.” The show takes place between the films “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” and was made by many of the same people involved in the films.

The series was created for television by John Whittington and Toby Ascher, who also serve as showrunners during production. 

Here’s a complete “Knuckles” cast and character guide. All six episodes are now streaming on Paramount+.

Idris Elba as Knuckles

Idris Elba and Knuckles (Getty Images, Paramount+)
Idris Elba reprises his role as Sonic the Hedgehog’s right-hand-man and solo fighter Knuckles the Echidna.

Elba’s acting career spans over 20 years, with his standout role being Stringer Bell in HBO’s “The Wire.” Some of his other performances were in “Luther,” “Hijack,” “The Suicide Squad” and “Daddy’s Little Girls.”

Adam Pally as Wade Whipple

Adam Pally as Wade Whipple in “Knuckles” (Paramount+)

Actor Adam Pally stars as friendly police officer Wade Whipple, who protects the neighborhoods in Green Hills, Montana and helps out Knuckles when he can.

Pally’s previous work includes “Happy Endings,” “The Mindy Project,” “Search Party” and “Who Invited Charlie?”

Edi Patterson as Wanda Whipple

Edi Patterson as Wanda Whipple in “Knuckles” (Paramount+)

Edi Patterson comes in as Wanda Whipple, an FBI agent, Wade Whipple’s sister and Wendy Whipple’s daughter.

Patterson, an actress and writer, has starred in several projects, including “The Righteous Gemstones,” “The Underground,” “Nutcrackers,” “Partners” and more.

Stockard Channing as Wendy Whipple

Stockard Channing as Wendy Whipple in “Knuckles” (Paramount+)

Stockard Channing takes on the role of Wendy Whipple, the matriarch of the Whipple family.

The longtime actress is best known for playing Rizzo in the iconic musical film “Grease.” She went on to have roles in “Six Degrees of Separation,” “Where the Heart Is,” “The West Wing” and “The First Wives Club.”

Cary Elwes as “Pistol” Pete Whipple

Cary Elwes as “Pistol” Pete Whipple in “Knuckles” (Paramount+)

Cary Elwes comes in as “Pistol” Pete Whipple. He’s a 27-time bowling champion and the estranged father of Wade and Wanda Whipple.

Elwes’ resume includes performances in “Saw,” “The Princess Bride,” “Ella Enchanted,” “The Crush,” “Twister,” “Glory” and more.

Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi as Agent Mason

Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi as Agent Mason in “Knuckles” (Paramount+)
Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi stars as Agent Mason, a former Guardian Units of Nations member, who The Buyer hired to take down Knuckles in order to steal his power.

The rapper, songwriter and producer is mostly known as a musician, and gained much of his notoriety when he released his smash-hit song “Day ‘n’ Nite.” He’s also made a pivot into acting, nabbing parts in “X,” “Need for Speed” and “Trolls Band Together.”

Ellie Taylor as Agent Willoughby

Ellie Taylor as Agent Willoughby in “Knuckles” (Paramount+)

Ellie Taylor plays Agent Willoughby, another one of the G.U.N. agents The Buyer hired to catch Knuckles.

The actress and TV personality previously worked on several film and TV projects, including “Ted Lasso,” “Plebs,” “The Great Pottery Throw Down,” “Strictly Come Dancing” and more.

Rory McCann as The Buyer

Rory McCann as The Buyer in “Knuckles” (Paramount+)

Rory McCann steps in as The Buyer, the show’s main antagonist and a former agent of Doctor Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik.” He’s taken hold of all of Eggman’s equipment.

Most fans recognize McCann from his role as The Hound in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” or as Michael “Lurch” Armstrong in “Hot Fuzz.” He’s also starred in “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “Slow West” and “The Group.”

Christopher Lloyd as Pachacamac

Christopher Lloyd as Pachacamac (Getty Images, Paramount+)

Legendary actor Christopher Lloyd is Mac in “Knuckles.” He’s an anthropomorphic echidna who used to be the leader of the Knuckles Clan. He’s also Knuckles’ ancestor.

From "The Page Master," "The Addams Family," "Back to the Future," "Clue,"
“Anastasia” and more, Lloyd’s career spans over 40 years.

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

