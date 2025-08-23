Kobe Bryant NBA Draft Movie ‘With The 8th Pick’ in the Works at Warner Bros.

Warner Brothers. has acquired the spec script “With The 8th Pick,” about the behind-the-scenes 1996 NBA drafting of Kobe Bryant, TheWrap has confirmed.

The script was written by Alex Sohn and Gavin Johannsen. The projects is being described as “Social Network” meets “Air” meets “Moneyball” with a thriller bent.

“With The 8th Pick” centers on New Jersey Nets GM John Nash and newly-appointed head coach John Calipari, as the story explores their pursuit of Kobe Bryant as Calipari’s inaugural NBA draft selection.

No director is currently attached to the project.

“King Richard” producers Tim and Trevor White of Star Thrower Entertainment are attached to produce along with Religion of Sports’ Ryan Stowell and Gotham Chopra.

Sohn and Johannsen are repped by Verve Talent and Literary Agency. Sohn is managed by Lit Entertainment Group and Johannsen by Gotham Group.

A rep for Warner Brothers. did not respond to request for comment.

The InSneider first reported the news.