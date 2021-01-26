Kobe Bryant Mourned by Sports Community, Hollywood on the Anniversary of His Death

On the one-year anniversary of the helicopter accident that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, the world is once again mourning.

Several celebrities and athletes posted social media tributes on Tuesday to honor the NBA icon’s life and legacy. Among them was Bryant’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol, who shared a lengthy letter addressed to his late friend.

“I miss you, hermano… not a day goes by that you are not present in what I do. Your spirit, your drive, your ambition, your love… continues to shine in my life and in many others,” Gasol wrote. “I hope you and Gigi are smiling down seeing how strong, sweet and amazing your girls are… they are growing so fast brother. I wish you could’ve met our little Elisabeth Gianna. We will make sure she knows where her middle name comes from… how extraordinary, loving and inspiring her cousin Gigi and her uncle Kobe were.”

Magic Johnson, another of Bryant’s former teammates, tweeted a photo of them together and wrote, “Kobe will always be my Lakers brother for life.”

Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon and Kerry Washington were among the other stars who marked the anniversary of Bryant’s untimely death. See those tributes and more below.

Thinking of the Bryant Family and all of the families who lost their loved ones one year ago. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Today and every day. ❤️🙏🏾 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 26, 2021

Can’t believe it’s been a year since we lost #KobeBryant. Celebrating his life today, and feeling grateful to have known him. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/GAUXTNlx54 — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) January 26, 2021

Kobe will always be my @Lakers brother for life. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/7WC9x6h4Dl — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2021

I can’t believe we it’s been a year since we lost you. MAMBA FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/CGuUb1ZgcS — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 26, 2021

We all miss you Kobe pic.twitter.com/JId1kict8K — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 26, 2021

💜💛 Kobe Bryant ❤️🖤

A year without you. Your memories help fill the void in our hearts.

Un anno senza te: ciao Mamba. #SempreMilan #SempreKobe pic.twitter.com/ulzueRc5uY — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 26, 2021

Man what a joyful ride it was to cover Kobe for 20 years. Then got to cherish this moment after his final game as a Laker. Dude dropped 60! 60! 60! Thanks for sharing with us. RIP. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/GNQCVGUi1M — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 26, 2021

The last time I saw Kobe Bryant, it was the happiest I had ever seen him. pic.twitter.com/UwqJscUsCo — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 26, 2021

🕊️ Kobe Bryant, you will be forever missed 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/Igcc9cTsrD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 26, 2021

We all miss the Great Kobe Bryant and his legacy will continue to live within all of us, but also make sure we Pray for Vanessa and her family and all the families that lost love ones on this day last year. 💜🙏🏾🙌🏾 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 26, 2021

We miss you Kobe and Gigi 🙏🏽 — Shaun Livingston (@ShaunLivingston) January 26, 2021

Kobe Bryant will forever be the reason why baseball players think they're also basketball players. Thank you for the legacy you left behind, Kobe. You are missed! pic.twitter.com/6bYuGkm8kK — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) January 26, 2021

I'm going to remember Kobe dropping 81 on Toronto. I'm going to remember Kobe dropping 60 in his last game. I'm going to remember Kobe dropping 62 in 3 quarters against the Mavs. I'm going to remember the virtuoso performances when you needed Kobe the most pic.twitter.com/iNeDOVWftI — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 26, 2021