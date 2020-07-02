Kobe Bryant Honored With Special ‘NBA2K21’ Covers

Kobe Bryant will be immortalized in the upcoming “NBA2K21” game from Take-Two Interactive’s publisher 2K.

2K announced Thursday that Bryant is the cover athlete for both current console and next-generation (compatible with the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X) editions of the game’s Mamba Edition, which is expected to ship Sept. 4, 2021.

The current generation edition will feature Bryant in his #8 jersey, while the next-gen one will feature him in his #24 jersey.

“Mamba forever. We love and miss you Kobe,” the “NBA2K21” Twitter account said Thursday.

Also Read: Watch Beyoncé Perform at Kobe Bryant Memorial Service: 'I'm Here Because I Love Kobe' ( Video)

Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna were killed with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26. The group was on their way to basketball practice at Bryant’s Mamba Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks. He’s survived by his wife Vanessa and three other daughters: Natalia, 17; Bianca, 3; and baby Capri.

Though he was already retired when he died, Bryant’s death rocked the community and sports fans to their core.

He will posthumously receive at the upcoming 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award in recognition “of philanthropy, community building and inspiration that extended beyond the basketball court.”

Last weekend, rapper Lil Wayne led a tribute to Bryant at the BET Awards.

See the two covers and a time-lapse video of their creation below:

8️⃣ Relentless. Driven. A true competitor. We celebrate Kobe Bryant as our Cover Athlete for the Current Gen Mamba Forever Edition ???? #NBA2K21 pic.twitter.com/1wfH4kTPPN — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) July 2, 2020

2️⃣4️⃣ Legend. Leader. Champion. We honor Kobe Bryant as our Cover Athlete for the Next Gen Mamba Forever Edition ???????? #NBA2K21 pic.twitter.com/OOONVibhvX — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) July 2, 2020

Mamba Forever ???????? A closer look at the covers We love and miss you Kobe #NBA2K21 pic.twitter.com/Jf1M5kUewx — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) July 2, 2020