Kobe Bryant Honored With Special ‘NBA2K21’ Covers

The Black Mamba edition of the popular basketball video game will pay homage to the late NBA star

| July 2, 2020 @ 9:52 AM Last Updated: July 2, 2020 @ 10:26 AM

Photo: Take-Two Interactive/2K

Kobe Bryant will be immortalized in the upcoming “NBA2K21” game from Take-Two Interactive’s publisher 2K.

2K announced Thursday that Bryant is the cover athlete for both current console and next-generation (compatible with the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X) editions of the game’s Mamba Edition, which is expected to ship Sept. 4, 2021.

The current generation edition will feature Bryant in his #8 jersey, while the next-gen one will feature him in his #24 jersey.

“Mamba forever. We love and miss you Kobe,” the “NBA2K21” Twitter account said Thursday.

Also Read: Watch Beyoncé Perform at Kobe Bryant Memorial Service: 'I'm Here Because I Love Kobe' ( Video)

Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna were killed with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26. The group was on their way to basketball practice at Bryant’s Mamba Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks. He’s survived by his wife Vanessa and three other daughters: Natalia, 17; Bianca, 3; and baby Capri.

Though he was already retired when he died, Bryant’s death rocked the community and sports fans to their core.

He will posthumously receive at the upcoming 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award in recognition “of philanthropy, community building and inspiration that extended beyond the basketball court.”

Last weekend, rapper Lil Wayne led a tribute to Bryant at the BET Awards.

See the two covers and a time-lapse video of their creation below:

