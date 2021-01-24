Kodak Black’s New Song Tackles Trump Commuting His Prison Sentence

Days after being released from prison thanks to a presidential sentence commutation by Donald Trump, Kodak Black has released a new song called “Last Day In,” which includes lyrics reflecting the rapper’s thoughts on being freed by the polarizing president.

“Trump just freed me, but my favorite president is on the money/All they hatin’ presidents has become evident to me,” read the lyrics to the song. Kodak — who was slated to serve a 46-month prison sentence for falsifying information on federal forms to buy firearms in 2019 — was freed Wednesday at roughly the same time Trump left the White House and Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president.

Kodak is one of several rappers who received clemency from former president Trump. While major hip-hop names like Lil Wayne and Death Row Records founder Michael Harris received help from Trump, his administration pushed ahead with five federal executions following his defeat in the November election.

Still, Kodak Black has voiced his support for Trump in several tweets, thanking him for releasing him from prison and for his “commitment to justice reform.” But on Saturday, he pushed even further, posting a picture of a gold bar with Trump’s name stamped on it and a picture of Trump’s face with photoshopped dreadlocks.

I Was Already Fuckin Wit Yo Campaign But Shidd We Locked In Na @POTUS45 pic.twitter.com/1OuiBoL5Bx — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) January 24, 2021

Trump’s clemency, however, doesn’t mean Kodak is totally free. He still faces first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges from accusations connected to a 2016 incident in South Carolina, where he is accused of raping a woman. If convicted, he could go back to prison for up to 30 years.

Listen to Kodak Black rap about Trump in the clip above.