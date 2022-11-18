“The People We Hate at the Wedding” gave fans a surprise mini-reunion of “The Good Place,” with the unexpected appearance of D’Arcy Carden in the Kristen Bell-starring comedy. But according to Bell, there was no one else she’d have wanted for the moment.

It happens fairly early in the movie, now streaming on Prime Video, and quite suddenly. In the scene, Alice (Bell) is leaving a sultry note for her boss/lover. She’s hoping to leave the panties she’s wearing with the note but as she goes to take them off, a cleaning woman appears to water the boss’ plants. That woman, of course, is none other than D’Arcy Carden. And she’s not phased by what’s happening at all. In fact, she just wants to help.

She jokes that the problem Alice is facing is that she accidentally only put one leg through the underwear when she put them on, instead of both. All in all, it’s a hilarious encounter as the two women work together to get Bell’s underwear back on securely, and one that fans are delighting in. Plus, it was a “Good Place” reunion in more ways than one.

“I mean, she’s one of my favorite people. She’s one of my dearest friends,” Bell told TheWrap. “We have a very close relationship and Claire Scanlon, our delicious director, had directed us both on ‘The Good Place,’ and so we all knew each other. And when that scene came up, Claire texted me, ‘What do you think about D’Arcy?’ And I think I responded with the word ‘duh.'”

And if you suspected that the scene was largely improvised by the two actresses, you’d be right. Bell confirmed that “a lot of it” was indeed coming off the cuff from her and Carden.

“It just made so much sense. There is no one that I’d rather have help me put my underwear back on than D’Arcy Carden,” Bell added.

On the flipside, Bell joked that she went out of her way to make sure she got to be Ben Platt’s sister for this movie.

“I had been wanting to be a Platt for quite some time,” she admitted. “And all I had to do was be obsessed with Ben for, I don’t know, 10 years or so, and track down projects he was involved with and see how I could weasel my way in!”

You can watch TheWrap’s full interview with Bell and Platt in the video above.