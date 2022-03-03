‘The Killing’ Producer Kristen Campo Launches Campout Productions

Kristen Campo, a veteran television producer known for producing “The Killing” and other shows such as “Partner Track” and “The L Word: Generation Q,” is launching a new production banner called Campout Productions.

Campo has hired Hannah Getts to lead Campout as VP of development and production. Getts most recently worked at FilmNation Entertainment in its TV division overseeing the development of the upcoming series “The Stephanies” at Hulu and ABC Signature. The Campout Productions team also includes Phoebe Mandel, who will work closely with Campo and Getts.

Campo also on Thursday renewed her first-look deal with Endeavor Content, with whom she is executive producing the recently announced Mahershala Ali-led series “The Plot” for Disney’s Onyx Collective and Hulu, based on a book of the same name.

The limited series is a cat and mouse drama executive produced by Campo, Layne Eskridge, Know Wonder and Abby Ajayi, the latter of whom is also writing the series.

“The longstanding relationship I’ve had with Endeavor Content is truly meaningful, and I couldn’t ask for better partners,” Campo said. “I’m excited to continue developing compelling premium programming for years to come.”

“Kristen has been integral to our success since we began working with her nearly five years ago,” Joe Hipps, EVP, Television, Endeavor Content, said. “She is a beloved member of the extended Endeavor Content family, and we look forward to continuing to make compelling series with the passion she exemplifies in all she does.”

Campo recently expanded her relationship with Hanff Korelitz with the optioning of her newest work, “The Latecomer,” alongside producer Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories in partnership with Endeavor Content. Next up through her deal, Campo has “The Lazaraus Files,” based on the Stephanie Lazarus novel by Matthew McGough alongside Anonymous Content, and a crime thriller called “His & Hers” with Jessica Chastain’s Freckle Films. Campo also has development projects set up at Apple, Netflix, Starz, HBO Max and Amazon.

Campo was previously EVP of Chernin Entertainment’s television department, where she oversaw development and production for the company’s TV slate. Campo was also a producer during the first seasons of Apple TV+’s “Truth be Told” and “See,” which are both produced by Endeavor Content as well as the Netflix drama series “Bombay Begums.”

Prior to Chernin Entertainment, Campo was a Partner at FABRIK Entertainment where she headed production and development. While at FABRIK, Campo produced FOX’s “The Good Guys” and served as executive producer for AMC’s “The Killing.”

Campo is represented by WME and The Nord Group.