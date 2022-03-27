Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose and Timothée Chalamet Dare to Go Bare on Oscars Red Carpet (Photos) Tracee Ellis Ross, Chloe Bailey and Halle Berry also rock barely there ensembles Sharon Knolle | March 27, 2022 @ 4:57 PM Timothee Chalamet, Ariana DeBose, Kristen Stewart (Getty) Getty The trend taking hold on the Oscars red carpet this year was "barely there." A number of performers took the "less is more" approach when putting together their ensembles. Getty "Dune" star Timothée Chalamet, sans shirt, was not the only celeb to show daring amounts of skin at the Oscars. Getty Best Actress nominee Kristen Stewart sports extremely short shorts and an unbuttoned blouse. Getty "West Side Story" Best Supporting Actress nominee Ariana DeBose is bold in a combination gown and tux from Valentino. Getty "CODA" star Emilia Jones also sported a skin-heavy look. Getty "Dune" star Zendaya's midriff is hotter than Arrakis. Getty Venus Williams serving all the looks in support of "King Richard." Getty Presenters Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey's strategically draped gowns. Getty Tracee Ellis Ross stuns in a barely there Carolina Herrera gown. Comments LIKE US Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram INSIDER NEWS, ALL DAY LONG