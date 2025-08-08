Kristi Noem Calls ‘South Park’ Portrayal of Her Sexist and ‘So Lazy’

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem isn’t a fan of how she was depicted on Wednesday’s episode of “South Park.” Speaking to CNN, Noem didn’t note any objection to the main part of the portrayal — her fictional counterpart on a crazed, puppy-murdering spree. Instead she objected to the show’s commentary on her personal aesthetics.

“It’s so lazy, it constantly makes fun of women for how they look. Only the liberals and the extremists do that,” Noem said while calling into CNN. “If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t. They just pick something petty like that.”

Noem on South Park: It’s so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look. It’s only the liberals and the extremists who do that.



If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t. pic.twitter.com/pl6dMqr0dA — Acyn (@Acyn) August 7, 2025

If you haven’t yet seen the episode, the b-plot sees Noem repeatedly murdering puppies while her makeup team struggles to maintain her botoxed face, which keeps collapsing. It’s a reference to her autobiography, where she reveals she once killed a dog in a fit of anger, a story she seemed to think reflected well on her, as well as a reference to her very well-documented “MAGA makeover.”

Meanwhile, the “South Park” portrayal continues the puppy-murdering subplot to the point where Noem kills Krypto, the dog from “Superman,” and then into the ending credits, where Noem is last seen entering a pet store with her rifle.