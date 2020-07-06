Kristian Alfonso Departs ‘Days of Our Lives’ After 37 Years on NBC Soap

“I’ve already filmed my last episodes several months ago,” Alfonso writes on Instagram

| July 6, 2020 @ 3:16 PM Last Updated: July 6, 2020 @ 3:29 PM
Kristian Alfonso on October 27, 2015 in Northvale, New Jersey.

Getty

Kristian Alfonso is leaving “Days of Our Lives” after playing Hope Williams Brady for 37 years on the NBC soap opera.

“I will not be returning to Days when it resumes production in September. I’ve already filmed my last episodes several months ago,” she wrote in an Instagram post Monday.

She started on the television series in 1983. NBC declined to comment on her departure.

“Days of Our Lives” halted production due to the coronavirus in March. TheWrap reported earlier this week that the show’s producers are planning to restart production on the long-running daytime soap opera in September.

Also Read: 'Days of Our Lives' Star on Cancellation Rumors: 'We Are Not Going Anywhere'

The NBC production follows that of “The Bold and the Beautiful,” which became the first U.S. television series to return to production following the pandemic. The CBS soap returned to its Television City soundstage on June 16 before immediately shutting down again the same day to ramp up COVID-19 testing.

Read Alfonso’s full statement below:

Days of Our Lives has been a vital part of both my personal and professional journey. I am forever grateful to NBC and the late Betty Corday, who took a chance on me many years ago and changed my life. I have built some lifelong friendships with my extraordinarily talented castmates. Days has one of the hardest working crews in all of television, many of whom have become part of my extended family. I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people’s homes for over three decades. However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter. I will not be returning to Days when it resumes production in September. I’ve already filmed my last episodes several months ago. Finally — to the incredibly loyal fans of Days — many of you have been with me on this journey from the beginning. I cannot thank you enough for your generosity, love and support. I could not have done it without YOU!!!

Lots of Love,
Kristian XO

View this post on Instagram

#❤️ #????

A post shared by Kristian Alfonso (@kristianalfonso) on

Deadline was first to report the news.

