Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers,’ ‘Veronica’s Closet’ Actress, Dies at 71

Kirstie Alley, the Emmy winning-actress who starred on sitcoms “Cheers” and “Veronica’s Closet,” has died at age 71, her daughters announced on Monday.

Her daughters, True and Lillie Parker, announced the news on Instagram that the actress had died after a battle with an undisclosed form of cancer.

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world, We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” they wrote.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

They thanked the doctors and nurses at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida for their care.

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” they wrote. “We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always. True and Lillie Parker.”

John Travolta, who costarred with Alley in the “Look Who’s Talking” films, was among the first to pay his respects. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie,” he wrote on Instagram. I know we will see each other again.”

Kirstie Louise Alley was born on Jan. 12, 1951 and she made her film debut in 1982’s “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” as Vulcan officer Lieutenant Saavik. She went on to appear opposite Mark Harmon in the 1987 comedy “Summer School.”

Her breakout role was as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom “Cheers,” which she played from 1987 to 1993. The actress, who replaced Shelley Long as Ted Danson’s love interest in the sitcom, won an Emmy and a Golden Globe in 1991 for the role.

She won her second Emmy for her performance as a mother of an autistic boy (Michael A. Goorjian) in the 1994 TV movie “David’s Mother.”

In 1997, she landed her own NBC sitcom, “Veronica’s Closet,” the David Crane- and Marta Kauffman-created series in which she played the head of a lingerie company.

In 2005, she played a fictionalized version of herself in the Showtime series “Fat Actress,” and later starred in the A&E reality series “Kirstie Alley’s Big Life.” She competed in the 12th season of “Dancing With the Stars,” in which she placed second.

In 2013, she headlined the TV Land sitcom “Kirstie,” in which she played a Tony-winning actress named Madison “Maddie” Banks. She went on to appear in the Fox comedy horror series “Scream Queens” in 2016, and finished as runner-up on “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2018.

The actress was married to Bob Alley from 1970 to 1997 and to Parker Stevenson from 1983 to 1997.