Kristin Davis Says Cynthia Nixon Helps Her Be Less ‘Confused’ About ‘AJLT’ Cancellation and What Fans ‘Didn’t Like’ About It

Cynthia Nixon has helped Kristin Davis through her confusion around the “And Just Like That” cancellation while coming to terms with what fans “didn’t like” about the “Sex and the City” sequel series.

While talking on her iHeartRadio podcast “Are You A Charlotte,” Davis told her guest (and former “Sex and the City” guest actor) Dan Futterman that Nixon was helping her unpack her confusion around the show’s cancellation.

“I’m still confused, and I do not like to be confused,” Davis said. “I like to understand things, right? So I am somewhat trying to seek some understanding. And I am getting some, you know, I’m getting some. Cynthia sent me something really helpful today. Cynthia is always safe for me — talks calmly and practically to me, which is a great thing, because I’m often kind of up in my like fantasy world.”

She added that her understanding is that some fans took issue with the show’s new characters and how it strayed from the sitcom energy of “Sex and the City.”

“I loved it so much because they are just incredible people and incredible characters, and it made it exciting for us. I mean, I guess, apparently, that was part of what people didn’t like, I don’t know,” she said. “I don’t even know why I’m trying to figure out people, because it’s confusing.”

Davis admitted to also being confused by what other people were seeing in the often divisive sequel series. She said the nature of the business would be to have viewers “projecting” their own things into their watching experience so it will always feel different than how it did while making the show.

“Especially with ‘And Just Like That,’ I know what we were making,” she said. “I don’t know what people were necessarily seeing when they watched it. But I think like that’s how our business is, right? People are projecting all kinds of things of their own and their own expectations and/or desires and/or disappointments, or whatever it is. They have such strong feelings. And so when I can be calm about it, I know that that’s a compliment.”

It was a bit of a shock when showrunner Michael Patrick King announced that the HBO Max series would wrap up with Season 3, but both he and star Sarah Jessica Parker agreed that it was a solid place to call it on the show.

“SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season,” he said in a statement. “It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

Listen to the full episode of “Are You a Charlotte” here.