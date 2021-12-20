As Charlotte York-Goldenblatt on “Sex and the City” sequel series “And Just Like That…” Kristin Davis is there for her friends, but before she was cast in the HBO franchise, she was in the running to become an actual core member of “Friends."

James Corden asked the actress, who visited “The Late Late Show with James Corden” last week, about rumors Davis had auditioned for the role of chef Monica Geller.

“Is it true that you came quite close to being cast as Monica?” the Brit asked.

“I don’t think that we could say ‘quite close.’ I think I was one of like, 8,000 young ladies who read for Monica,” Davis explained. “And Courteney Cox got her. But, Courteney and I were in the same yoga class at the time.”

Davis said that she and her fellow actress spent time together as young actresses.

“And, we used to hang out,” she continued. “The rest of us were, like, unemployed actor-waitresses types, right, and we would hang out after class, and one day Courteney was like, ‘Hey guys ... do you want to come car shopping with me?’”

Cox apparently asked for help picking out some fancy new wheels.

“She said, you know, ‘I did this pilot, I’m feeling really good about it. I think I’m going to buy a Porsche.’ We were like, ‘Wow, is she for real?’” Davis recounted. “And it was ‘Friends,' and it did go very well.”