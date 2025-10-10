AMC Networks CEO Kristin Dolan Extends Contract Through 2028

Kristin Dolan has inked a contract extension as the AMC Networks CEO.

Dolan signed her new contract extending her run as CEO through 2028. She was originally named CEO of AMC Networks back in February 2023. The company is controlled by her husband James Dolan’s family.

“Kristin has done a remarkable job leading AMC Networks through this period of change and has the operational background that makes her ideally suited to this role,” James Dolan, Chairman of AMC Networks, said. “Her focus on partnerships, profitability and technology has established a clear path forward. We look forward to her continued strategic leadership and management of our company’s strong content and brands.”

Her new contract keeps her base salary at $2 million – with a raise to $2.1 million in April 2026. Dolan also received a one-time cash award of $3 million based on stock prices and a $150,000 signing bonus. She also has an eligibility for a bonus valued at 200% her base salary.

One of Dolan’s biggest victories was a focus on partnerships – specifically the AMC Collection featured on Netflix. The shows available on Netflix in the second half of 2024 and first half of 2025 generated 210 million global views. The licensing deal also boosted AMC’s own subscriber acquisition, as new seasons of its content were kept exclusively on AMC+ and linear.

AMC Networks extended and expanded that partnership in 2025.

“We are pleased to expand and extend our branded content licensing agreement with Netflix, with an even stronger focus on the franchises that are resonating with viewers and performing so well on Netflix,” Dolan said in a statement at the time. “Our ability to produce great shows and make them available to viewers across a wide variety of platforms is driving our company forward in this changing time in media. Netflix has been an incredibly valuable partner, helping raise awareness and interest in our popular and acclaimed AMC Studios series.”