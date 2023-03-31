KTLA news director Pete Saiers is out at the Nexstar-owned station after two years.

In his farewell note Saiers wrote to staffers, “I thank everyone for the privilege of having been part of this talented and dedicated team. Take care of each other. And take care of the loyal audience.”

The abrupt exit comes six months after the poorly handled departure of weekend co-anchors Lynette Romero and Mark Mester: Romero left suddenly for rival Los Angeles station KNBC in October. When Mester criticized management on-air for not allowing Romero to make a farewell video, he was suspended and later fired.

A Nextstar executive confirmed the news Friday to TheWrap. Deadline first reported Saiers’ exit from KTLA.

Saiers started at KTLA in April 2021. He was previously news director at Seattle NBC station KING and prior to that, worked at KPIX in San Francisco.

“Peter is a content guy, a visionary and a collaborative leader,” KTLA VP and general manager Janene Drafs said when Saiers was brought on board. “He knows how to connect with audiences and meet them where they are going, in addition to understanding where they’ve been. Best of all, he’s a longtime viewer and fan of KTLA, someone who understands our brand and promises to bring energy and passion as he joins our amazing team. He’s a native Californian with family in the Los Angeles area, and we look forward to him joining the team at KTLA.”

Saiers, who has been a reporter, producer and a managing editor at various stations, also helped create the original TV series “Facing Race,” which focused on race and social justice in the Pacific Northwest.