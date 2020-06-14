This week on “TheWrap-Up,” Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon joined the podcast to discuss their Apple TV+ series, “Little America.” Each episode of the show was inspired by a true story of immigrants in America, something that was important for Nanjiani to show.

“My immigrant experience is very different from everybody else’s immigrant experience. So I just wanted the show to show that there are so many different immigrant experiences and that immigrants look all kinds of different ways,” Nanjiani said. “I just wanted the show to say immigrants look like the world cause they are from the world.”

He continued, “Immigrants are people who chose to come here in a way, in a way that they had to fight to come here. That sounds pretty patriotic to me. So the idea that the very people who are actually fighting and choosing to come here are the ones who are demonized. It’s just, it just makes no sense to me at all. We’re the ones who had to jump through hoops, who had to do all these interviews and fill out paperwork and spend a lot, spend money and get lawyers to be able to stay here.”

Watch the full interview with Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon above and listen to the entire episode of “TheWrap-Up” below.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple | Spotify | Omny Studio | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

“TheWrap-Up” is hosted each week by founder and editor in chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.