Ratings: ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Flames Out With Season Finale

ABC’s “Match Game” season premiere fares a bit better

Fox’s “Crime Scene Kitchen” sure didn’t set the world on fire with Wednesday’s season finale. ABC, which premiered its new season of “Match Game,” finished first in total viewers last night and tied CBS in ratings among adults 18-49.

ABC and CBS tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.5 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. ABC was first in total viewers with an average of 3.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. CBS was second with 2.11 million total viewers.

For ABC, game show “Press Your Luck” at 8 p.m. earned a 0.5 and 3.3 million viewers. At 9, “$100,000 Pyramid” put up a 0.5 and 3.6 million viewers. At 10, a new season of “Match Game” premiered to a 0.4 and 2.8 million viewers.

For CBS, a fresh “Big Brother” at 8 got a 0.8 and 3.3 million viewers. “Love Island” Season 3’s latest episode at 9 managed a 0.3 and 1.6 million viewers. A drama encore ended the night.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.4 and fourth in total viewers with 1.9 million. At 8, “MasterChef” had a 0.5 and 2.2 million viewers. The “Crime Scene Kitchen” Season 1 finale at 9 received a 0.3 and 1.5 million viewers, declining a bit from the Nielsen numbers put up by last week’s penultimate episode.

NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.3 and third in total viewers with 2.08 million. At 8, “Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers” settled for a 0.3 and 2.5 million viewers. Back-to-back repeats of Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” dramas followed.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in viewers with 614,000. At 8, the Season 1 finale of “Kung Fu” opened things up with a 0.1 and 832,000 viewers. At 9, “In the Dark” closed the block with a 0.1 and 397,000 viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.