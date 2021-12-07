Kyle Rittenhouse reacted to NBA athlete LeBron James’s tweet mocking him crying in court by saying he is no longer a Lakers fan.

“I was a Lakers fan too before he said that,” Rittenhouse said. “I was really pissed off that he said that.”

“I liked LeBron,” the Kenosha shooter said Monday on The BlazeTV’s “You Are Here” show with Elijah Schaffer — host of “Slightly Offensive” and Sydney Watson — who has a self-named YouTube channel. “And, then I’m like, ‘You know what, f— you, LeBron.'”

LeBron didn’t believe that Rittenhouse’s emotional testimony was genuine, tweeting “What tears????? I didn’t see one.”

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

“Man knock it off!” the basketball star’s tweet continued. “That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court,” followed by several slanted laughing/crying emojis.

Rittenhouse seemed overcome with emotion when he was asked to describe the events of Aug. 25, 2020, that led to shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin. After choking up for several moments, the judge paused the court proceedings for Rittenhouse to calm down.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges in his Kenosha shooting case, the verdict of which was delivered Nov. 19. Since learning of his freedom, Rittenhouse has made several appearances on television and for other media outlets, including an interview with Tucker Carlson.